Blackpool workman seriously injured after scaffolding collapses in Lytham Road

Two men were taken to hospital after scaffolding collapsed in Blackpool yesterday (Monday, April 3).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:08 BST

The pair were injured after scaffolding came crashing down at a solicitor’s office in Lytham Road at around 4.50pm.

One of the builders, aged in his mid-30s, was seriously hurt and had to be rescued from under the twisted wreckage.

He has suffered multiple injuries, including a broken hip, fractured neck, two broken wrists and a small bleed on the brain.

Two casualties, including a man in his 30s, suffered multiple injuries and were taken to hospital after scaffolding collapsed in Lytham Road, Blackpool at around 4.45pm on Monday, April 3Two casualties, including a man in his 30s, suffered multiple injuries and were taken to hospital after scaffolding collapsed in Lytham Road, Blackpool at around 4.45pm on Monday, April 3
His colleague also sustained injuries to his ribs and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Lytham Road was blocked off while fire and ambulance crews worked at the scene outside the office of personal injury lawyers Barker Booth & Eastwood.

Ex-forces radio presenter helps rescue injured builders

Local radio presenter Sean Ryan, 47, saw the scaffolding give way with a ‘huge crash’.

Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a senior clinician attended the scene and two casualties were taken to hospital with multiple injuriesTwo ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a senior clinician attended the scene and two casualties were taken to hospital with multiple injuries
The former soldier, who now co-owns Fylde Coast Radio in Lytham Road, ran over to the scene where he found one of the workmen trapped under a heap of twisted metal and rubble.

With help from another ex-solider passing by, Sean carefully pulled the man free and cared for him until firefighters and paramedics arrived.

“I heard a loud crash and turned around to see a man running from the collapsing scaffold,” said Sean.

“I then saw the whole thing give way. It was scary to witness.

Fylde Coast Radio presenter Sean Ryan, 47, saw the scaffolding give way with a ‘huge crash’. The former soldier helped pull one of the injured men free from under the collapsed scaffoldingFylde Coast Radio presenter Sean Ryan, 47, saw the scaffolding give way with a ‘huge crash’. The former soldier helped pull one of the injured men free from under the collapsed scaffolding
"I asked the other injured guy where his mate was and he said ‘he's still under the scaffolding!’

“So I made the decision to just go under and help him. Another passerby saw I was struggling to pull him out, so he came over and helped me.

"We dragged him to safety and the other man took off his jacket and put it under the workman’s head which was bleeding.

"I noticed he had broken both wrists so I placed his hands on his chest and spoke to him to keep him awake.

Lytham Road was blocked off while fire and ambulance crews worked at the scene outside the office of personal injury lawyers Barker Booth & EastwoodLytham Road was blocked off while fire and ambulance crews worked at the scene outside the office of personal injury lawyers Barker Booth & Eastwood
"He was slipping in and out of consciousness, so I kept talking to him and held his head stable until the paramedics arrived.

“He was in so much pain, I just kept telling him ‘everything is going to OK’.

“It was really shocking and both men are lucky to be alive. I’m just glad I was able to help.”

Statement from fire and ambulance crews

A fire service spokesperson said: “Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore attended a rescue of a person incident on Lytham Road, Blackpool.

"Two casualties sustained injuries when some scaffolding collapsed.

“Firefighters treated the casualties’ injuries using trauma packs before placing them in the care of North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics.

"Crews remained in attendance for two hours.”

An ambulance spokesperson added: “We were called to an incident in Lytham Road at 4.50pm and attended with two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a senior clinician.

"Two patients were taken to hospital with multiple injuries.”

The Health and Safety Executive – Britain’s national regulator for workplace health and safety – has been approached for comment.

