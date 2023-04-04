News you can trust since 1873
Air ambulance called to Fleetwood crash outside Aldi in Poulton Road

A young boy has been seriously injured after he was struck by a car in Fleetwood this morning (Tuesday, April 4).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Aldi in Poulton Road after the boy was knocked off his bike shortly after 9am.

The youngster has suffered multiple injuries and has been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool for emergency treatment.

The road was closed while paramedics worked at the scene and an air ambulance also reportedly landed at Shakespeare Primary School in Manor Road with senior clinicians onboard.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Poulton Road, Fleetwood this morning (Tuesday, April 4)Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Poulton Road, Fleetwood this morning (Tuesday, April 4)
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Poulton Road, Fleetwood this morning (Tuesday, April 4)
Poulton Road remains closed while police investigate how the collision occurred.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 9.09am today to a report of a road traffic collision on Poulton Road, Fleetwood, involving a car and a bicycle.

"A boy suffered injuries and has been taken to Alder Hey Hospital. The road remains closed.”

