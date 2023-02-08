William Tarr, 44, known to his family as Bill, had only moved to Blackpool two weeks ago but sadly died at the scene in Queen’s Promenade, Bispham at around 5.30pm on Monday (February 6).

The motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s from Thornton Cleveleys, also died shortly afterwards in hospital.

Today, Bill’s heartbroken family have paid tribute to the surveyor who “loved to watch the sunsets from his new flat” in Blackpool.

His family said: “He worked as a surveyor and has four children. His family know him as Bill and he is the youngest of four siblings.

“A keen cyclist like his late father, he loved to watch the sunsets from his new flat. He also loved to worship his Saviour, Jesus, on his guitar and keyboard.

“His family love him and will always miss him and pray that anyone else involved may know the Hope of heaven like he does.”

Police say Bill was crossing the road when he was killed in a collision with a Aprilia Tuono motorcycle at the junction with Norfolk Avenue.

Lancashire Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the fatal crash.

Sgt Daniel Gunn, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the two men who died.

"William’s family have paid a moving tribute to him and it is clear he will be very much missed.

"The second man has not been named publicly at this point but our condolences also go to his loved ones.

“We now continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage, to get in touch with us as it may assist our investigation.

"The collision happened on a busy road and there may well be people who saw something who have not yet contacted us.”