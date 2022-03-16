Families evacuated after car crashes into homes and strikes gas pipe in Blackpool

Police cordoned off School Road, near Jubilee Lane in South Shore, after the crash outside a row of terraced houses at around 8.25pm.

The collision ruptured a gas pipe outside the end terrace and those living on the row were evacuated whilst fire crews and gas engineers made the scene safe.

An ambulance attended but Lancashire Police said there were only minor injuries and no one was taken to hospital.

School Road was closed near the junction with Jubilee Lane after the crash in Blackpool last night (Tuesday, March 16)

The force has not said whether anyone was arrested.

School Road was closed for more than two hours between Midgeland Road and Bambers Lane whilst Cadent Gas made urgent repairs to the damaged pipe.

Pictures from the scene show a damaged red Subaru on the pavement next to mangled railings and debris scattered across the road.

The scene of the crash in School Road, near the junction with Jubilee Lane, in Blackpool last night

You can also see footage from the scene of the crash in our video player.

A fire service spokesman said: “Two fire engines from South Shore and Fleetwood attended a road traffic collision on School Road, Blackpool.

"The incident involved two vehicles and caused a rupture to a gas pipe outside a domestic property.

"Firefighters worked to make the scene safe and used gas monitors before Cadent engineers made the gas pipe safe.

Fire crews were called to the scene after the car reportedly struck a gas mains, causing homes to be evacuated

"No injuries were reported. Crews were in attendance for approximately two and a half hours.”

Cadent Gas and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.

