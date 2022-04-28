Emergency services were called to East Park Drive (A587) where the man was struck by a car at around 11.10am.

The road was closed in both directions between Parkway and North Park Drive whilst police and ambulance crews responded.

The man was taken to nearby Blackpool Victoria Hospital in a serious condition, whilst crash scene investigators continued to work at the scene until late in the afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Park Drive, near Blackpool Victoria Hospital, remains closed in both directions. Pic credit: Tony Duncs

An ambulance spokesman said: “I can confirm a male in his 50’s was involved in a collision with a vehicle. Serious injuries sustained and he was taken to Blackpool Victoria.

"Call came in at 11.10am and we had an ambulance on scene within 3 minutes.”

Lancashire Police advised drivers to avoid the area whilst officers and paramedics were in attendance.

The force added: “Please be aware that the A587 is closed between North Park drive and Parkway due to a road traffic collision.

"Please avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. Emergency services are currently on scene. Thank you for your patience.”