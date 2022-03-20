Drunk van driver tasered by police after chase in Blackpool last night

A drink driver was tasered by police after a dramatic chase through the streets of Blackpool last night (Saturday, March 19).

By Matthew Calderbank
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 4:04 pm

Officers in an unmarked BMW spotted the driver of a white van speeding in Blackpool in the early hours of the morning.

The driver failed to pull over when signalled by officers, which led to a high speed pursuit through the resort.

He was soon outmanoeuvred by the undercover traffic cops who brought him to a stop, but the drama didn’t end there.

A drink driver in Blackpool was tasered and arrested by police after a chase through Blackpool last night (Saturday, March 19)

After climbing out of his van, the driver reportedly became aggressive and officers had to fire a taser to bring him under control.

After being incapacitated by the electroshock weapon, he was detained and a roadside breath test revealed he was nearly three times over the legal limit.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and taken into custody.

The driver was found to be three times the legal limit when he was stopped following a police chase in Blackpool last night (Saturday, March 19)

Lancashire Police have been approached for an update.

