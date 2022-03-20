Officers made the discovery after they were called to a home in Lichfield Road, North Shore at around 6pm yesterday (Saturday, March 19).

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious, but the force has not provided further details.

The force said a file will now be passed to HM coroner to investigate the circumstances of his death.

The man's body was found inside a home in Lichfield Road, Blackpool at around 6pm last night (Saturday, March 19)

North West Ambulance Service and fire crews also attended the incident.