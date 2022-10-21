The collision happened in Queensway, close to Richmond Point and the junction with Kilnhouse Lane, at around 6.26am.

Police closed the road whilst ambulance crews worked at the scene and the injured cyclist was taken to hospital.

Fortunately, police say his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The force said Queensway remains closed but is expected to reopen shortly.

Traffic was being diverted along Kilnhouse Lane and Blackpool Road North during the temporary closure.

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 6.26am after a car was in collision with a cyclist on Kilnhouse Lane.

"The cyclist has been taken to hospital with minor injuries. Road is closed at the moment.”