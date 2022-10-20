People who live on Division Lane were unable to drive to their homes after a car overturned on Common Edge Road on Monday October 17.

Thankfully nobody was badly injured in the two vehicle collision at around 12.15pm which caused one vehicle to overturn.

A car overturned following a collision on Common Edge Road

But it caused long queues of traffic on surrounding roads as drivers trying to reach St Annes were redirected along School Road, Midgeland Road and Squires Gate Lane to the Promenade until the road was cleared at around 4pm.

Division Lane was inaccessible by car because its junction with Midgeland Road is blocked off.

Residents fear more congestion is likely when Blackpool Council begins work to widen Common Edge Road as part of work to create a new access road to the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

But pleas to re-open the junction with Midgeland Road have fallen on deaf ears because the council says this would create a risk to pedestrians.

In an email to councillors and town hall officials, residents say the accident highlighted how reliant drivers are on Queensway.

They warned temporary traffic lights on Common Edge Road while work is carried out would lead to similar congestion.

The statement adds: “The police were letting residents out of Division Lane, but not back in. They had to park on Common Edge car park and walk to their residences , some of which were elderly and not fit to walk.

“The police recommended the residents accessed their homes via Midgeland Road, or the Moss Road, both of which have been closed off to residents of Division Lane for a number of years.”

This highlighted how “residents are penalised by living on the longest cul-de-sac on the Fylde coast”.

It adds “we are trapped with no solution being offer by Blackpool, Fylde or Lancashire county councils”.

Coun Graham Baker, who represents Stanley ward on Blackpool Council, said he would be making highways chiefs aware of the accident.