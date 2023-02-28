News you can trust since 1873
Cyclist injured in crash with car in Fleetwood, prompting appeal for witnesses

An appeal for information has been launched after a cyclist and a car were involved in a collision in Fleetwood.

By Sean Gleaves
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 4:15pm

A cyclist and a car were involved in a collision on Warrenhurst Road between 4pm and 4.30pm on Thursday (February 16).

Police said the female cyclist suffered “minor injuries”.

A cyclist and a car were involved in a collision on Warrenhurst Road, Fleetwood (Credit: Google)
Detectives on Tuesday (February 28) launched an appeal for information and urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information, dashcam footage or CCTV can call 101, quoting LC- 20230216-1262.

