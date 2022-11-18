Crash closes A585 Fleetwood Road near Thistleton with motorists urged to find alternative routes
A collision closed a major road near Thistleton, with motorists urged to find alternative routes.
By Sean Gleaves
18th Nov 2022, 8:23pm
The A585 Fleetwood Road was closed between the M55 eastbound at junction 3 (Wesham) and Mile Road at around 7.55pm on Friday (November18).
Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closure.
It is not yet known how serious the crash was, but police urged motorists to find alternative routes where possible.
“We're working to reopen this as soon as we can,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.