No Avanti West Coast train services running from Blackpool on Sunday as rail strikes continue

No Avanti West Coast services will run from Blackpool on Sunday (November 20) due to RMT strike action.

With fewer services running from other stations, trains were expected to be very busy and customers were advised to check before they travelled.

Tickets dated November 20 can be used anytime between November 18 and 22, the train operator confirmed.

Customers who no longer wish to travel and booked before the strike dates were announced can claim a full refund with no admin fees from their point of purchase.

The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (ASLEF) union will also strike on November 26 in a long-running dispute over pay.

Avanti customers were urged not to travel on this date as there would be no services running on any of their routes.

The strike will also affect the following train operators: Chiltern Railways; CrossCountry; East Midlands Railway; Great Western Railway; Greater Anglia; London North Eastern Railway; Northern Trains; Southeastern; Transpennine Express, and West Midlands Trains.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said in a statement: “We regret that passengers will be inconvenienced for another day.

“We don’t want to be taking this action. Withdrawing our labour is always a last resort for a trade union.

