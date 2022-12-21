News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Cleveleys crash sees police close Victoria Road West and North Drive

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Cleveleys this morning (Wednesday, December 21).

By Matthew Calderbank
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 11:55am

Police closed Victoria Road West and North Road after a crash involving a pedestrian at the lights near the Victoria Hotel at around 10.30am.

Ambulance crews have left the scene and a person has reportedly been taken to hospital.

Hide Ad

Lancashire Police have not released details on the casualty’s condition at this stage.

Police have closed Victoria Road West after a crash at the junction with North Drive this morning (Wednesday, December 21)
Most Popular

The force is advising motorists to avoid the Victoria Road West/North Drive area until further notice.

You can see police working at the scene in our video player above.

Hide Ad
Read More
Blackpool Transport confirm they will offer capped £2 single bus fares from Janu...

A police spokesman said: “We are currently dealing with a serious collision in Thornton.

Hide Ad
Police are dealing with a serious crash on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys, near the junction with North Drive

“The junction of Victoria Road West and North Drive is closed and will be for some time.

Hide Ad

“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.”