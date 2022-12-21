Cleveleys crash sees police close Victoria Road West and North Drive
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Cleveleys this morning (Wednesday, December 21).
Police closed Victoria Road West and North Road after a crash involving a pedestrian at the lights near the Victoria Hotel at around 10.30am.
Ambulance crews have left the scene and a person has reportedly been taken to hospital.
Lancashire Police have not released details on the casualty’s condition at this stage.
The force is advising motorists to avoid the Victoria Road West/North Drive area until further notice.
You can see police working at the scene in our video player above.
A police spokesman said: “We are currently dealing with a serious collision in Thornton.
“The junction of Victoria Road West and North Drive is closed and will be for some time.
“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.”