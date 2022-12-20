When does the scheme start and end?

The scheme will begin on January 1 and end on March 31.

What does it mean if I use the bus?

It means that all adult single bus journeys will cost no more than £2 no matter the destination.

Running from January 1 to March 31, customers will be able to benefit from a saving of up to 30 per cent when buying single fares on board.

The £2 fare cap is also extended to Blackpool Transport’s 74 and 75 services, running on behalf of Lancashire County Council.

These bus services travel between Fleetwood and Preston, serving the rural areas in between.

Blackpool Transport will be taking part in the government’s £2 bus fare cap scheme

What does the scheme not cover?

The scheme does not extend to travelling by Light Rail so there will be no changes to the price of single tram journeys.

Additionally, Blackpool Transport’s range of saver tickets will stay the same with the best value ticket option currently still offering travel from under £2.10 per full day.

How do I purchase a £2 ticket?

To purchase the capped £2 fare with Blackpool Transport, customers can simply ask for a single fare to their destination and pay on board with contactless payment or cash.

The on board tap, cap and go readers can also be used.

Single fares will be capped at £2 and from the fourth journey onwards, travel will be completely capped at £6.60 for the day, allowing unlimited further journeys within a 24 hour period for free.

What did Blackpool Transport say?

James Carney, Finance and Commercial Director at Blackpool Transport Services said, “We are pleased to take part in the government’s fare capping scheme, helping customers pay less to travel by bus this winter and welcoming them on board our extensive and environmentally friendly travel option.

“We’re well aware of the cost of living crisis and since this scheme helps communities have more access to bus services for their journeys, we are proud to assist.”

Why has the scheme been introduced?

The Transport Secretary has announced the government will provide up to £60 million to help bus operators to cap single adult fares.

It is hoped the move will help passengers over the winter months while they face pressures from the rising cost of living.