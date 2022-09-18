News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Changes to Blackpool Transport bus and tram services on day of Queen's funeral

Blackpool Transport has confirmed there will be some changes to bus and tram services on Monday, September 19 as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest.

By Julia Bennett
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 11:44 am
Updated Sunday, 18th September 2022, 11:44 am

As the day of the Queen’s funeral has been declared as a bank holiday, there will be a reduction in frequency of resort buses and trams.

Trams will operate an hourly service on Monday, with the first tram leaving Starr Gate at 7am and the last tram leaving Fleetwood at 11pm.

Service 1 will run to a 30-minute service to maintain a frequent promenade service across both trams and buses.

Blackpool Transport has confirmed details for a Bank Holiday service timetable

Most Popular

Blackpool Transport said: “There will be some changes to how our trams and buses operate on Monday, as we see much fewer customers travel with us and so that some of our teams can pay their respects.

“As there will be a reduction in the frequency of our buses and trams, click your service online to see its timetable for Monday, September 19.”

You can access the timetable here.

Read More

Read More
What will be open and closed in Blackpool on the bank holiday for Queen's funera...

Blackpool Transport’s Customer Experience, Lost Property and Social Media Teams will be away from the office on Bank Holiday Monday and will return messages, emails and calls when they return on Tuesday, September 20.

QueenFleetwood