As the day of the Queen’s funeral has been declared as a bank holiday, there will be a reduction in frequency of resort buses and trams.

Trams will operate an hourly service on Monday, with the first tram leaving Starr Gate at 7am and the last tram leaving Fleetwood at 11pm.

Service 1 will run to a 30-minute service to maintain a frequent promenade service across both trams and buses.

Blackpool Transport has confirmed details for a Bank Holiday service timetable

Blackpool Transport said: “There will be some changes to how our trams and buses operate on Monday, as we see much fewer customers travel with us and so that some of our teams can pay their respects.

“As there will be a reduction in the frequency of our buses and trams, click your service online to see its timetable for Monday, September 19.”

You can access the timetable here.