One fire engine from Fleetwood attended a road traffic collision in Fleetwood Road at around midday on Tuesday (July 5).

A picture from the scene showed the crash involved two cars, one of which was towing an inflatable speed boat on a trailer.

Police blocked off the road as the car and trailer were recovered and emergency crews assessed the damage.

Two vehicles collided in Fleetwood, leaving one car on its side (Credit: Jolene Hart)

Two casualties also received precautionary checks at the scene before being placed in the care of paramedics.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: “Two patients were assessed for minor injuries.

“One was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.”

Fire crews worked to make the area safe and were in attendance for approximately 30 minutes.