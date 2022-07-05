The haul of menacing weapons were being sold openly at a market stall in the resort which was raided by police yesterday afternoon (Monday, July 4).

Officers – acting on tip-offs from the community – confiscated around 3,000 weapons including ‘zombie knives’, machetes, samurai swords, hunting knives and crossbows.

It is not clear why the weapons were permitted for sale for so long before being seized. An image taken from Google Street View shows a range of lethal-looking knives and swords on display in the window of the market as far back as 2014.

They have been found for sale at a number of shops around the resort, usually with the disclaimer that they are for ‘decorative purposes only’ and often displayed next to children’s toys.

Officers also seized a large quantity of edible drugs marketed towards children, including ‘cannabis lollipops’ for as little as £1 each.

Lancashire Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, possession of offensive weapons and possession of class A drugs, as well as religiously motivated public order.

Police were supported by the Blackpool Council Community Safety Team and Trading Standards, who also seized significant quantities of illicit e-cigarettes.

A spokesman for Blackpool Neighbourhood Police Team said: “We will continue to work with our partners to protect our communities from the impact of criminality, while making it clear that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.”