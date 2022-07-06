Car crash closes Anchorsholme Lane near junction with Amounderness Way in Cleveleys

A section of road was closed following a crash in Cleveleys, leading to heavy traffic on Amounderness Way

By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 4:23 pm

The collision occurred in Anchorsholme Lane at the junction with Amounderness Way at approximately 3.45pm on Wednesday (July 6).

The road was closed following the crash, which reportedly left one car a write-off.

Anchorsholme Lane was closed near the junction with Amounderness Way following a car crash (Credit: Google)

Slow moving traffic was reported on Amounderness Way following the closure as motorists attempted to find alternative routes.

Lancashire Police, North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

More to follow...

