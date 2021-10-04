BMW driver hospitalised with 'major injuries' after colliding into home in Poulton

A car smashed into a home in Staining Old Road, at the junction with High Cross Road and Normoss Road, at around 1am today (October 4).

Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the property - which suffered extensive damage in the collision.

One casualty was rescued from the black BMW by three fire crews from Blackpool and South Shore alongside the Urban Search and Rescue Team.

They were then handed into the care of paramedics before being taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We took a man in his 30s to hospital with major-trauma related injuries."

Police said the driver's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Firefighters remained at the scene for around one hour and 40 minutes while they made the area safe.

The road was also closed while emergency services attended but it has since reopened.

A police cordon was also established around the property.