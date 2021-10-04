Police officer 'attacked' in Blackpool as cops use special law to tackle 'disorder'

The orders are temporary and allow an inspector to target a specific area for up to 48 hours, with officers given the legal power to clear the streets if they believe it will stop locals being harassed or alarmed, or stop crime or anti-social behaviour.

An area of Brunswick, bordered by Talbot Road, Devonshire Road, Grosvenor Street, and Church Street, was put under a dispersal order until midnight yesterday.

In a tweet, Blackpool Police said it was authorised "after reports of disorder" there, which "included a police officer being assaulted, for which a female has been arrested".

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force added: "Please make sure you know where your children are and call them home."

Police in the resort have used dispersal orders several times previously.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.