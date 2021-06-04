Dispersal order issued in Blackpool to tackle troublesome youths in North Shore

Police patrols were ramped up in the area and a Section 34 Dispersal Order was put in place between 11pm and 5am to rid the streets of troublemakers.

It is the second time this half-term that Lancashire Police has used its dispersal powers to clear the streets of those suspected of criminal and anti-social behavior.

A map provided by police shows a broad area of North Shore covered by the dispersal order - from the Promenade (east) to Layton Road (west), Warley Road (north) and Church Street/Newton Drive (south).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police patrols were ramped up in North Shore and a Section 34 Dispersal Order was put in place between 11pm and 5am to tackle anti-social behaviour

The dispersal powers allows police to order anyone suspected of being involved in the anti-social disorder to leave the area and return immediately to their homes.

The Gazette has asked Lancashire Police whether any arrests have been made and is awaiting a response.

Last night, a police spokesman said: "A dispersal order has been authorised tonight at 11.11 pm by Insp Matt Kneale.

"This is in response to the increase in youth ASB and criminality in the area defined by the map, the order has been authorised until 04/06/2021 at 5am.

A map provided by police shows a broad area of North Shore covered by the dispersal order - from the Promenade (east) to Layton Road (west), Warley Road (north) and Church Street/Newton Drive (south)

"If you are suspected of causing or going to cause ASB in this area you will be directed to leave or taken home.

"Extra patrols will be in the area and robustly dealing with any reports of youth ASB.

"Failure to leave the area when directed to do so, could result in arrest."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.