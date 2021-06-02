Youths dispersed from Blackpool streets under orders from police

Extra police patrols were needed to tackle troublemakers and a Section 34 Dispersal Order was put in place between 8.20pm and 2am.

A map provided by police shows a broad area of North Shore covered by the dispersal order - from the Promenade (east) to Layton Road (west), Warley Road (north) and Church Street/Newton Drive (south).

The dispersal order allowed police to instruct anyone suspected of being involved in the anti-social disorder to leave the area and return directly to their homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extra police patrols were put on the streets of Blackpool last night to deal with a spate of anti-social activity in the resort

Officers were also given the power to stop and search and arrest those who might refuse to leave an area when told to do so.

A police spokesman said: "A Dispersal Order has been authorised today (Tuesday, June 1) at 8.20pm by Insp Kneale in response to increased youth ASB and criminality in the area defined by the map (pictured).

"The order has been authorised until 2am. If you are suspected of causing or going to cause ASB in this area you will be directed to leave or taken home.

"Extra patrols will be in the area and robustly dealing with any reports of youth ASB.

A dispersal order was in force in parts of Blackpool between 8.20pm and 2am last night (June 1) as police tackled a spate of anti-social activity in the resort

"Failure to leave the area when directed to do so, could result in an arrest."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.