Youths dispersed from Blackpool streets under orders from police
Youths had to be dispersed from the streets of North Shore after a spate of anti-social behaviour and criminality last night (May 26).
Extra police patrols were needed to tackle troublemakers and a Section 34 Dispersal Order was put in place between 8.20pm and 2am.
A map provided by police shows a broad area of North Shore covered by the dispersal order - from the Promenade (east) to Layton Road (west), Warley Road (north) and Church Street/Newton Drive (south).
The dispersal order allowed police to instruct anyone suspected of being involved in the anti-social disorder to leave the area and return directly to their homes.
Officers were also given the power to stop and search and arrest those who might refuse to leave an area when told to do so.
A police spokesman said: "A Dispersal Order has been authorised today (Tuesday, June 1) at 8.20pm by Insp Kneale in response to increased youth ASB and criminality in the area defined by the map (pictured).
"The order has been authorised until 2am. If you are suspected of causing or going to cause ASB in this area you will be directed to leave or taken home.
"Extra patrols will be in the area and robustly dealing with any reports of youth ASB.
"Failure to leave the area when directed to do so, could result in an arrest."
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.