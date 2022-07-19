Blackpool Transport said engineers were working to fix a pantograph issue on Tuesday afternoon (July 19), causing all tram services to be suspended.

People affected by the cancellations were advised they could use the Service 1 bus – Fleetwood to Starr Gate – as an alternative.

“Are teams are working to get this fixed as quickly as possible so we can return to service,” a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an update posted at 2.19pm, the transport provider confirmed all trams were back in service.

The news came as temperatures in the resort reached a sweltering 35C.

An issue railway networks face amid heatwaves is the risk of overhead wires overheating.

Blackpool Transport suspended all trams due to a pantograph issue

Overhead wires give power to trains by conducting electricity through the pantograph – an apparatus mounted on the roof of the train.