Blackpool Transports confirms all tram services have resumed after damaged overhead lines fixed

The decision to suspend the services on Friday (February 18) was made after transport chiefs agreed that it was "too dangerous to operate a safe service".

The operator said it hoped to resume the service by 2pm on Friday, but Storm Eunice later brought strong gales and high tides to the Fylde coast.

But at around 2.30pm on Monday (February 21), Blackpool Transport confirmed all services were running again after damaged overhead had been fixed.

"The first tram from Starr Gate will be at 2.30pm and the first from Fleetwood at 3.26pm," a spokesman said.

"It is still windy so stay safe all."

Storm Franklin sparked evacuations in parts of the UK and caused widespread rush-hour travel disruption on Monday (February 21).

All tram services between Fleetwood and Starr Gate have resumed.

A yellow wind warning for England, Wales and south-western Scotland was in place until 1pm, while an amber warning for Northern Ireland expired at 7am.

Winds were peaking during rush-hour, according to Greg Dewhurst, senior meteorologist at the Met Office, who added that they will begin noticeably easing around lunchtime.

Storm Franklin's highest gust of 87mph was recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight on Sunday evening, followed by current gusts of 79mph on a mountaintop in Wales.