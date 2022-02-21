Roof blown off house in Cleveleys as Storm Franklin batters Fylde Coast

The huge section of what appears to be tar paper and wooden boards came crashing down after it was whipped off a three-storey home in Nutter Road.

One neighbour was alarmed to discover the roofing crumpled on the street below, just yards from where he had parked his car.

Pictures from the scene show the stricken roof, along with its chimneys and vents, after it crash landed in neighbouring St Andrew's Court.

A roof was blown off a home in Nutter Road, Cleveleys after Storm Franklin battered the Fylde Coast yesterday (Sunday, February 20)

Fire crews attended to make the scene safe, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

