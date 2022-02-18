Blackpool Transport suspends all tram services until Saturday due to extreme winds
Extreme winds have forced Blackpool Transport to cancel all tram services for the rest of the day (Friday, February 18).
The decision to suspend the service was made after transport chiefs agreed that it was "too dangerous to operate a safe service".
The operator suspended tram journeys at 11am, but said it hoped to resume the service after 2pm.
But conditions have not improved, with the Fylde Coast still experiencing strong gales and high tides due to Storm Eunice.
Buses are still running, including service 1 between Starr Gate and Fleetwood.
A Blackpool Transport spokesman said: "After careful consideration, our trams won't be able to run for the rest of today.
"The high tides and extreme winds are too dangerous for us to operate a safe service.
"Our buses are unaffected. Stay safe all."
