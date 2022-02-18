Blackpool Transport suspends all tram services until Saturday due to extreme winds

Extreme winds have forced Blackpool Transport to cancel all tram services for the rest of the day (Friday, February 18).

By Matthew Calderbank
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:54 am
Updated Friday, 18th February 2022, 2:32 pm

The decision to suspend the service was made after transport chiefs agreed that it was "too dangerous to operate a safe service".

The operator suspended tram journeys at 11am, but said it hoped to resume the service after 2pm.

But conditions have not improved, with the Fylde Coast still experiencing strong gales and high tides due to Storm Eunice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Buses are still running, including service 1 between Starr Gate and Fleetwood.

Read More

Read More
Storm Eunice LIVE: Latest updates as very strong winds expected to hit Preston, ...

A Blackpool Transport spokesman said: "After careful consideration, our trams won't be able to run for the rest of today.

"The high tides and extreme winds are too dangerous for us to operate a safe service.

Blackpool's tram services have been suspended from 11am until 2pm today (Friday, February 18) due to 'extreme weather conditions'

"Our buses are unaffected. Stay safe all."

Follow our live blog today for the latest updates on Storm Eunice across the Fylde Coast.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.

BusesStorm EuniceFleetwood