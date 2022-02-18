Storm Eunice LIVE: Latest updates as very strong winds expected to hit Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster and across Lancashire today
There are warnings of travel disruption, power cuts, damage to buildings and flying debris which could result in a 'danger to life' according to the Met Office on Friday (February 18).
An amber warning, the second highest alert level, for wind are in place across much of Lancashire from 5am to 9pm on Friday, while yellow weather warnings, the next level down, for wind and snow are in force across the rest of the county.
We'll be keeping you up-to-date as Storm Eunice sweeps across the region right here:
Last updated: Friday, 18 February, 2022, 09:01
- Wind speeds of up to 100mph forecast
- Rail passengers warned not to travel
- Top tips to storm-proof your home
According to the Rossall Point Watch Tower in Fleetwood the current wind speed in 33.0 knotts which is a force 8 gale.
Check before you travel this morning.
No major incidents on the motorway network this morning.
There are currently pockets of congestion affecting a few major roads and motorways including; the M65 between junctions 4 and 6, the M6 between junctions 26 and 22 and along the A585.
Rail passengers in the region are being warned not to travel today
TransPennine Express (TPE) is urging customers across its network not to travel on Friday, February 18, with Storm Eunice likely to cause significant disruption.
With weather warnings in place and strong winds expected across the north of England and into Scotland, emergency speed restrictions are being put in place by Network Rail and TPE will be operating a minimal train plan.
As a result of the disruption, the train company is strongly urging customers to instead travel today or on Saturday, February 19.
There are currently no confirmed school closures in the Lancashire County Council area
Flood alerts issued on Fylde Coast as Britain braces for Storm Eunice and 90mph winds
Two flood alerts were issued on the Fylde Coast after the Met Office warned Storm Eunice could bring gusts of up to 90mph.
One alert stretched across Fleetwood to Blackpool, with the over covering the Wye Estuary.
The alerts were initially issued as Storm Dudley hit the county on Wednesday, February 17, but have since been updated for Storm Eunice.
Here are some top tips on how to storm proof your home
A double helping of severe weather is forcing homeowners to consider how best to insulate their properties against damage.
Storm Eunice is expected to bring extremely strong winds and continued disruption for much of the UK on Friday.