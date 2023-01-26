The bus service provider is holding the event to provide an opportunity for people to have a look around and find out what being a bus driver is all about.

This latest recruitment drive comes after months of staff shortages and disruption to services.

People interested in the roles, will be able to take a look at some of the modern buses, as well as chat with members of the award winning Blackpool Transport team.

Blackpool Transport are holding a recruitment day this weekend.

Everyone who attends during the two days is also guaranteed a screening interview on the day.

What do you need to become a PCV or trainee bus driver?

You will need the following to be considered for the roles:

- A full clean driving licence for at least 12 months.

- Excellent driving skills and knowledge of traffic regulations.

- Customer service and clear communication skills.

- Basic maths and English skills are desirable.

- Good geographical knowledge.

When and where will the Blackpool Transport recruitment days take place?

The event is set to take place at the Rigby Road depot (FY1 5DD) between 10am and 3:30pm on Friday, January 27 & Saturday, January 28.

There is limited on-site parking, which will be on a first-come-first-served basis each day.

However, Blackpool Transport is also offering a FREE bus and tram ticket to those travelling to the event.