The company has been struggling with staff shortages for some time and its fleet of services are facing further disruption this week.

Bus passengers have been told to expect delays and cancellations today and over the next few days, but the company was unable to say which routes are likely to be affected.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: “Just a heads up that there may be some bus cancellations today (Wednesday, October 12), and potentially some over the next few days as we're suffering from staff sicknesses and shortages.

"We will try and get as many trips covered so keep checking this updates page: https://www.blackpooltransport.com/service-updates

“Apologies for any inconvenience.”

The company previously said it has struggled to recruit new drivers due to a national shortage affecting the logistics and transport industry across the UK in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.