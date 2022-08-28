Blackpool Transport cancels number of tram services due to staff shortages

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Transport said it was facing challenges due to a shortage of staff on Sunday (August 28), causing a number of tram services to be cancelled.

Customers affected by the cancellations can use the Service 1 bus (Fleetwood to Starr Gate) as an alternative.

“We apologise for the inconveniences this may cause,” a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.

“Thank you for your understanding during difficult times.”

These were the tram services cancelled on Sunday:

11.15am: Starr Gate - Fleetwood

12.20pm: Fleetwood - Starr Gate7pm: Starr Gate - Fleetwood8.05pm: Fleetwood - Starr Gate

9.10pm: Starr Gate - Little Bispham