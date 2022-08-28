News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Transport cancels number of tram services due to staff shortages

A number of Blackpool Transport’s tram services were cancelled due to a shortage of staff.

By Sean Gleaves
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 10:22 am
Updated Sunday, 28th August 2022, 10:22 am

Blackpool Transport said it was facing challenges due to a shortage of staff on Sunday (August 28), causing a number of tram services to be cancelled.

Customers affected by the cancellations can use the Service 1 bus (Fleetwood to Starr Gate) as an alternative.

“We apologise for the inconveniences this may cause,” a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.

“Thank you for your understanding during difficult times.”

These were the tram services cancelled on Sunday:

11.15am: Starr Gate - Fleetwood

12.20pm: Fleetwood - Starr Gate7pm: Starr Gate - Fleetwood8.05pm: Fleetwood - Starr Gate

9.10pm: Starr Gate - Little Bispham

9.46pm: Little Bispham-Starr Gate

