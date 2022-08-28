Blackpool Transport cancels number of tram services due to staff shortages
A number of Blackpool Transport’s tram services were cancelled due to a shortage of staff.
By Sean Gleaves
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 10:22 am
Updated
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 10:22 am
Blackpool Transport said it was facing challenges due to a shortage of staff on Sunday (August 28), causing a number of tram services to be cancelled.
Customers affected by the cancellations can use the Service 1 bus (Fleetwood to Starr Gate) as an alternative.
“We apologise for the inconveniences this may cause,” a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.
Most Popular
-
1
Blackpool fire: Pictures from the scene as firefighters tackle a blaze at a derelict building early this morning
-
2
Video shows moment large fire rips through building in Blackpool as residents evacuated from their homes
-
3
Here's a look inside new Fleetwood store which opens on Saturday after eyesore transformed
-
4
Police appeal for help locating missing Blackpool woman who may be carrying a flowery pink suitcase
-
5
Lytham Fire Station charity car wash cancelled as firefighters continue tackling blaze