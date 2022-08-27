Driver stopped by police on M6 was FOUR times over the drink drive limit
A BMW driver pulled over by police on the M6 this morning (Saturday) was found to be four times the drink drive limit.
By Jon Peake
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 1:50 pm
North West Motorway Police officers stopped the motorist on the M6 at J18 for Middlewich Interchange and made the driver take a roadside breath test, which they subsequently failed.
Police blasted them for ‘putting the lives of themselves, their passengers and other road users at risk.’