Driver stopped by police on M6 was FOUR times over the drink drive limit

A BMW driver pulled over by police on the M6 this morning (Saturday) was found to be four times the drink drive limit.

By Jon Peake
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 1:50 pm

North West Motorway Police officers stopped the motorist on the M6 at J18 for Middlewich Interchange and made the driver take a roadside breath test, which they subsequently failed.

Police blasted them for ‘putting the lives of themselves, their passengers and other road users at risk.’

The BMW after being pulled over by the police (Image: NW Motorway Police)