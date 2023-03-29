Blackpool Transport cancels number of bus services due to 'lack of resources’

Blackpool Transport said it was facing challenges due to a “lack of resources” on Tuesday (March 29), causing a number of bus services to be cancelled.

The disruption affected services 1, 3, 5, 6 and 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused,” a spokesman for Blackpool Transport said.

It came after the bus and tram operator confirmed saver ticket prices, tram fares and the types of tickets available would be changing from Sunday (April 2).

Blackpool Transport said these changes were being made to protect the frequency and coverage of their network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without them, and with operating costs still at an all-time high, they said they would have to consider reducing their network, meaning a lower quality service for their customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Transport cancelled a number of bus services due to a "lack of resources"

Jane Cole, Managing Director at Blackpool Transport Services said: “I have always been proud of the premium service that Blackpool Transport offers to the communities we serve, and this is not something we want to compromise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our company continues to be significantly affected by industry-wide challenges and we are at an all-time high with operational, staff and fuel costs.

“We understand that with the current climate, fare increases are never welcome, however we strongly believe that our fares still offer really good value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By aligning our app and onboard prices, all customers can access the best value fare when they buy directly from us. We want to ensure our tickets and services are accessible for everybody, and with this change you don’t need access to the internet or a mobile phone to access the best value fare.”

Customers can read more about the new fares at blackpooltransport.com/fare-changes-and-introducing-weekly-capping

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following services were cancelled:

Service 1

Service 1 leaving West Street at 4.40pm to Fleetwood will not be operating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 5.40pm return service from Fleetwood to Blackpool has also been cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service 3

Service 3 leaving Queen Street at 6.36pm to Mereside Tesco will not be operating.

Service 5

3.51pm: Corporation Street to Victoria Hospital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4.11pm: Victoria Hospital to Market Street

Service 6

7pm: Mereside Tesco to Pilling Crescent

7.52pm: Pilling Crescent to Market Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service 9

Advertisement Hide Ad

2.50pm: Corporation Street to Cleveleys

3.35pm: Cleveleys to Corporation Street

4.20pm: Corporation Street to Cleveleys

Advertisement Hide Ad