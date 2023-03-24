Changes to Blackpool Transport’s fares and tickets are coming in next month.

From Sunday April 2, there will be a change to the price of Blackpool Transport’s Adult, Young Person and Children’s saver tickets, and to single tram fares. Blackpool Transport have also simplified their ticket offers across their range.

Blackpool Transport say these fare changes are being made to protect the frequency and coverage of their network. Without them, and with operating costs still at an all-time high, Blackpool Transport would have to consider reducing their network, meaning a lower quality service for their customers.

What are the changes?

From Sunday 2nd April, there will be a change to the price of Blackpool Transport’s saver tickets, tram fares and the types of tickets offered.

-An adult one hour saver is going up by 40p, 3 day saver by £1, 7 day saver by £3.50 and 30 day saver by £7 (using PayPoint).

-The current 24-hour adult tickets which costs £6.60 will become ‘Day Tickets’, valid until the last service that day and costing £6, with data showing just 13% of travelling customers utilise the ‘24 hour’ aspect.

-They are introducing £2 single bus tickets in bundles of 10 on the app for adults.

-A Young Person day saver is going up by 40p, 7 day saver by £1.20, 30 day saver by £15 (using PayPoint).

-A child’s 7 day saver goes up by £1.50 and 30 day saver by £6

-They have combined Family tickets and Group tickets into one ticket, costing £18. Previously family cost up to £16 and group up to £19.

-Their 5 x 24 hour and Flexi-10 bundles are no longer offered.

-The tram return ticket is no longer offered. Instead there will be a 1 Day ticket, costing £6 compared to two single tram journeys costing £6.40.

-All Saver tickets will now expire at the end of service on the day they are activated.

-1 Hour tickets will now only be available on the app. You will no longer be able to purchase them onboard.

-App and onboard ticket prices are now the same.

-Weekly capping will be introduced meaning that customers who pay via Tap & Go will never be charged more than the price of a 7 Day ticket within a 7 day period no matter how many journeys they make.

What is staying the same?

Single bus fares will remain capped at £2 until 30th June due to the extension of the DFT fare cap and single child fares are frozen at £1.50.

What does Blackpool Transport say?

Jane Cole, Managing Director at Blackpool Transport Services said: “I have always been proud of the premium service that Blackpool Transport offers to the communities we serve, and this is not something we want to compromise.

“Our company continues to be significantly affected by industry-wide challenges and we are at an all-time high with operational, staff and fuel costs.

“We understand that with the current climate, fare increases are never welcome, however we strongly believe that our fares still offer really good value for money.

“By aligning our app and onboard prices, all customers can access the best value fare when they buy directly from us. We want to ensure our tickets and services are accessible for everybody, and with this change you don’t need access to the internet or a mobile phone to access the best value fare.”