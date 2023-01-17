Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene after the Blackpool Transport bus mounted the pavement and crashed outside the Savoy Hotel in Queen’s Promenade at around 8.15am.

The single-decker reportedly swerved across the wrong side of the road where it struck a metal post holding one of the illuminations and knocked down a wall, shedding bricks onto the hotel car park.

There were reports of passengers aboard the Cleveleys bound service when it crashed outside the hotel, near the Gynn Square tram stop.

Police described the bus crash as a 'minor injury collision', but it's not clear how many people were injured at this stage

The Gazette’s pictures show police and ambulances at the scene, but details on any injuries have not been provided at this stage.

Lancashire Police described the incident as “a minor injury road traffic collision”, whilst Blackpool Council – who own Blackpool Transport – declined to comment.

"We don’t have any information on this at the moment,” said a Council spokesman.

Blackpool Transport tweeted: "Unfortunately due to an RTC at Gynn Square the service 4 northbound from 8.25am will not be operating. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Blackpool Transport and North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.

