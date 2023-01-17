News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Blackpool Transport bus crashes outside Savoy Hotel in North Shore

A bus crashed into a lamppost and a wall outside a hotel in Blackpool this morning (Tuesday, January 17).

By Matthew Calderbank
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 12:12pm

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene after the Blackpool Transport bus mounted the pavement and crashed outside the Savoy Hotel in Queen’s Promenade at around 8.15am.

The single-decker reportedly swerved across the wrong side of the road where it struck a metal post holding one of the illuminations and knocked down a wall, shedding bricks onto the hotel car park.

Hide Ad

There were reports of passengers aboard the Cleveleys bound service when it crashed outside the hotel, near the Gynn Square tram stop.

Police described the bus crash as a 'minor injury collision', but it's not clear how many people were injured at this stage
Most Popular

The Gazette’s pictures show police and ambulances at the scene, but details on any injuries have not been provided at this stage.

Lancashire Police described the incident as “a minor injury road traffic collision”, whilst Blackpool Council – who own Blackpool Transport – declined to comment.

Hide Ad

"We don’t have any information on this at the moment,” said a Council spokesman.

Blackpool Transport tweeted: "Unfortunately due to an RTC at Gynn Square the service 4 northbound from 8.25am will not be operating. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Hide Ad
The bus appears to have struck a metal post holding one of the illuminations and knocked down a wall, shedding bricks onto the hotel car park
Read More
Blackpool Magistrates Court cases and convictions in week up to January 16, 2023
Hide Ad

Blackpool Transport and North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside the Savoy Hotel in Queen’s Promenade, Blackpool this morning (Tuesday, January 17)
Hide Ad
The Cleveleys bound service mounted the pavement and crashed into a wall and a lamppost holding an illuminations sign
BlackpoolBlackpool CouncilPoliceCleveleysThe Gazette