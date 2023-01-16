Man denies attacking his ex

A Blackpool man has denied assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Gettis, 20, of Foxhall Road was bailed when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

He is alleged to have assaulted a former girlfriend on January 9, 2023.

His trial will take place on Tuesday, March 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum guilty of breaching non-molestation order against ex

A Fylde coast mum made phone calls to her ex partner despite a court order forbidding her from making contact with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harley Bowker, 31, of Sandringham Avenue, Thornton, was found guilty at an earlier hearing of seven breaches of a non-molestation order.

The order was made by the Family Court in a bid to protect her former partner and Blackpool grab hire company boss John Cockett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowker was sentenced by District Judge Paul Conlon at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

She was handed a one year community punishment with ten rehabilitation days and 250 hours unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She must also pay £595 costs and was made the subject of a new two year restraining order forbidding her from further contacting Mr Cockett.

Neil White, prosecuting, said the phone calls had been “exhausting and relentless” for Cockett, who said that receiving no caller ID calls had left him ‘in dread’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Townley, defending, said the couple’s split had been a difficult one and Bowker had made some of the calls because she was worried about their son’s health.

Barman accused of stabbing teenage girl

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 19-year-old Blackpool man has made his first appearance at the town’s magistrates court charged with stabbing a girl in the street.

Louis Campbell of Buchanan Street is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old, leaving a wound near her spine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campbell pleaded not guilty to causing the girl grievous bodily harm and denied having an offensive weapon in public.

Barman Campbell was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on Friday, February 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was bailed .

Roofer banned from the road

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Blackpool roofer admitted doing ‘a stupid thing’ when he volunteered to drive a colleague, despite being banned from the road.

Paul Lindsay, 46, of Saville Road, was already serving a five year ban at the time of his latest offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pleaded guilty to disqualified driving and having no insurance.

He was handed a further two year ban and fined £200 at the town's magistrates court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client – by doing his friend a favour – ‘had shot himself in the foot’ when it came to getting back on the road.

Police pulled over Lindsay in Station Road after a check on his BMW revealed it was insured under a woman’s name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man attacks wife with walking stick

A 54-year-old Blackpool man accused of twice assaulting his wife with a walking stick has been bailed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoffrey Caulfield, formerly of Finsbury Avenue, was bailed at Blackpool Magistrates Court after he admitted both offences.

Pre-sentence reports will be prepared before he is sentenced on Friday, February 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caulfield must not contact his wife or enter Finsbury Avenue as per the terms of his bail.

His lawyer Patrick Nelligan said Caulfield would be living in a guesthouse when released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scrap man banned after driving mates home from party

Advertisement Hide Ad

When a police officer looked inside a van whose driver jumped a red light, he found someone illegally sitting on the passenger’s knee.

The van only had capacity for two people – including the driver – Blackpool Magistrates Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Longstaff, 33, of Riversleigh Way, Warton admitted carrying passengers dangerously when he appeared before the court.

He also admitted not having a full licence, failing to obey a red traffic light and drink driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was ordered to pay £715 in fines and costs and was banned from the road for 17 months.

The court heard Longstaff was driving a Volkswagen Caddy at 2.30am through St Annes when he failed to stop for a red light in St Thomas's Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When police pulled alongside the van they smelled alcohol and spotted the overloaded passenger seat and containers of strong lager on display.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had foolishly agreed to drive his friends home from a house party and now faced losing his job in the scrap industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man assaulted police officer after drink and drugs binge

A relationship breakdown led a 26-year-old man to resort to the use of drink and drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Purcell, of Singleton Street, Blackpool refused to leave the premises where he was staying after he had been drinking.

Blackpool Magistrates’ Court heard that Purcell – who admitted assaulting a police officer who was called to deal with him – was due to move to Corby in Northamptonshire where he has family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Duffy, defending, said that Purcell had come to Blackpool to continue a relationship which had now ended.

“As a result of that he started to drink alcohol and diazepam,” said the lawyer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Purcell had previous convictions for assaulting police.

He was given a one year community punishment with 15 rehabilitation days and must attend an alcohol treatment course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was ordered to pay £314 in fines and compensation.

Kirkham man accused of drink driving

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Kirkham man accused of drunk driving has had his trial date fixed.

Robert Yates, 51,of Carr Road, is accused of the offence in Freckleton in October 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His trial will take place at Burnley Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 18.

Jehova’s Witness couple fall foul of church elders

Advertisement Hide Ad

An elderly married couple felt bound to monitor the violence content of TV programmes they watched in order to avoid recriminations from their Church.

The couple – John and Norma Burton – are both Jehovah's Witnesses and even popular TV series like Vera and Midsomer Murders can contain material offensive to their faith, Blackpool Magistrates Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Burton, 74, of Warwick Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys was acquitted of coercive behaviour towards his own estranged wife to whom he has been married for nearly fifty years.

It was alleged by the prosecution that Burton controlled her use of a mobile phone, where and when she went shopping and what TV programmes she watched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was further alleged to have followed her around her flat in Fleetwood and was even accused of watching her in the shower.

District Judge Paul Conlon dismissed the case against Burton and threw out an allegation that he had assaulted his wife Norma – who is also known as Ann – by pushing her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how the couple had first separated 20 years ago but had reunited again under pressured from church elders at the Witnesses' local Kingdom Hall.

More recently they had parted for a second time and Norma moved to her own flat in Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again their church interfered and accused Mrs Burton of reproach against its teachings, the judge heard.

Delivering his verdict, the judge said there are worrying elements about the husband's behaviour but accepted it had not been malicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge found that Burton felt he was acting in her best interests because his wife suffers from a number of medical issues.