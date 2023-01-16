Louis Campbell, 19, of Buchanan Street, is charged with stabbing the girl in her back and leaving a wound near her spine.

Campbell, a resort barman, made his first appearance at the town’s magistrates court where he pleaded not guilty to causing the girl grievous bodily harm.

He also denied possessing an offensive weapon in public.

Campbell was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on Friday, February 10.

