Blackpool barman Louis Campbell charged with stabbing teenage girl
A 19-year-old Blackpool man has been accused of stabbing a 16-year-old girl in the street.
By Matthew Calderbank
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 10:10am
Louis Campbell, 19, of Buchanan Street, is charged with stabbing the girl in her back and leaving a wound near her spine.
Campbell, a resort barman, made his first appearance at the town’s magistrates court where he pleaded not guilty to causing the girl grievous bodily harm.
He also denied possessing an offensive weapon in public.
Campbell was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on Friday, February 10.