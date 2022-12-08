Station usage more than doubled across Great Britain in 2021-22 as people across the country returned to more normal travelling routines following the pandemic.

Office of Rail and Road figures show 2.1 million passengers entered and exited train stations in Blackpool in 2021-22 – up from 635,114 the year before but below pre-pandemic levels of 2.1 million in 2019-20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the country, passenger numbers rebounded from a pandemic drop in 2020-21.

Blackpool North

An estimated 1.8 billion visitors entered and exited train stations in Great Britain last year – more than double the 690 million visitors the year before.

But this was still well below the 3 billion passengers who used stations in 2019-20, before the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ORR’s estimates of station usage are taken from the rail industry’s ticketing and revenue system Lennon, with some local ticketing data.

Adjustments are made to make the estimates as accurate as possible, the regulator said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool North railway station

Advertisement Hide Ad

ORR director of planning and performance Feras Alshaker said: "It is heartening to see passengers return to travelling by rail following what was a difficult period for the industry during the pandemic.

"There’s still some way to go in order for station usage figures to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once again it is important to thank all those in the rail industry, who continue to work hard to help people travel safely and with confidence."

Of the four stations in Blackpool, Blackpool North was the most used station with 1.8 million visitors, while Layton was the least used with 52,714.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Transport said it has provided more than £16 billion of funding for passenger services since the start of the pandemic.