Blackpool cycle lane planned for St Walburgas Road would cost taxpayer over £310,000

A consultation has been launched for the scheme after Government cash was secured, with officials disclosing the cost following enquiries by The Gazette.

If rubber stamped, segregated lanes along the northbound and southbound route of the busy road will be built, with bollards separating them from the road.

An existing on-road cycle lane would be removed.

The dual carriageway is described as 'challenging' for cyclists.

Round-the-clock no parking restrictions will be brought in, with a new toucan crossing built outside St Mary's Catholic Academy.

One end of Brendan Walk would also be shut off.

The council’s roads boss, Coun Neal Brookes, said: "We are keen to provide Blackpool residents with safe and protected cycling routes that other towns and cities across the country are enjoying.

"Not only will this scheme provide safer cycling for those that choose to use it, it will also help to reduce traffic, parking issues, and provide a safer and more active way to travel – helping to improve overall health."

The consultation ends on Friday, August 27.

To give your view, go online to blackpool.gov.uk/consultations.