Blackpool cycle lanes are planned for 'challenging' St Walburgas Road

The dual carriageway is described as 'challenging' for cyclists

A consultation has been launched for the scheme on the A587 St Walburgas Road after the funding was secured from Central Government’s Active Travel Fund.

Council officials hope the cycle lanes will help people ditch their cars when commuting, also helping reduce traffic and parking problems.

A Blackpool Council spokesman said that the scheme is part of 'generating a brighter place to live and work' and St Walburgas Road is being targeted because of it's 'challenging' nature for cyclists

Plymouth Road roundabout in Layton

Residents are being asked for their views on the proposed cycle lanes that will run between the Plymouth Road roundabout in Layton and the Four Lanes End roundabout in Marton, close to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The council's spokesman said: "Many new cycle lanes are appearing up and down the country as part of the government’s policy to promote more walking and cycling in England.

"The aim of the proposed cycle scheme here in Blackpool is to promote cycling as a mode of travel, reduce traffic congestion and parking demand, promote cleaner air and improved health.

"The route along St Walburgas is currently perceived as challenging for people wishing to cycle due to the lack of protected cycle lanes.

"The route is spacious and includes an under-used dual carriageway section that offers the possibility of reallocating road space to cycling while keeping the pavements free for pedestrians."

Among the proposals being put to the residents include parking restrictions, safety bollards and a new crossing outside St Mary's Catholic Academy.

Coun Neal Brookes, the cabinet member responsible for enforcement, public safety, highways and transport, said: “We welcome the views of all our residents on these proposals. We are keen to provide Blackpool residents with safe and protected cycling routes that other towns and cities across the country are enjoying.

“Not only will this scheme provide safer cycling for those that choose to use it, it will also help to reduce traffic, parking issues and provide a safer and more active way to travel - helping to improve overall health.

“We are in the process of consulting with stakeholders such as St Mary’s Catholic Academy, North West Ambulance Service, cycling associations across the town and of course our residents. All those that live on or near the proposed scheme will receive personal letters asking them to let us know their views. The consultation is open for 8 weeks.

“If this scheme goes ahead, we want it to work and an important part of that is seeking people’s views beforehand. There will also be online focus groups for people to attend to discuss the proposals. Details are available on the consultations webpage.”

What are the proposed changes:

- New segregated cycle lanes will be provided along the northbound and southbound route of St Walburgas Road. The cycle lanes will be segregated from vehicles by bollards to protect cyclists

- The limited existing on-road cycle lanes which are currently without physical segregation will be replaced by the segregated route

- To enable the segregated route to be provided, 24 hour no parking restrictions will be implemented along the entire length of the cycle lanes

- A new toucan crossing to help pedestrians and cyclists cross St Walburgas Road safely will be provided outside St Mary’s Catholic Academy

- A one-way entrance and exit will be implemented at the southerly end of Brendan Walk. The access at the northerly end of Brendan walk (Plymouth Road roundabout) will be permanently closed. This will create a safer corridor for cyclists along St Walburgas Road

What won’t change:

Vehicle manoeuvring in and out of side roads and driveways will be unaffected by the proposals. Bollards will stop at junctions and driveways

Access to all driveways will be maintained

Existing zebra crossing at Four Lanes End roundabout will remain the same

To give your view, go to www.blackpool.gov.uk/Consultations