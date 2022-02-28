Blackpool Council "to monitor" Lytham Road zebra crossing where woman was knocked down

The woman, aged in her 30s, was seriously injured after she was struck by a car whilst using the crossing in Lytham Road on February 10.

The road was closed for four hours, between Station Road and Hampton Road, after the woman was struck by a Peugeot on the bridge at 6pm.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with serious head and leg injuries.

The driver stopped at the scene and no one has been arrested, but the collision led to a number of complaints from drivers and pedestrians about the 'hazardous' location of the crossing on the brow of the bridge.

Many of those who use the crossing regularly said it was "an accident waiting to happen", with some claiming drivers don't always stop for pedestrians.

Some drivers also claim the crossing is not clearly visible on approach due to its position on top of the bridge.

After learning of these concerns, Blackpool Council said it looked into the matter and sought advice from Lancashire Police.

Records showed that the February 10 accident involving the woman in her 30s was the only pedestrian collision reported in the last five years.

The Council has no plans to move the crossing, but said it would "continue to monitor the area".

John Blackledge, Blackpool Council's Director of Community and Environmental Services, said: "We are aware of the incident in question and we send our best wishes to the person involved.

"We will always investigate when concerns are raised about a particular location.

"Having spoken with the police, we have been advised that this incident was the only pedestrian collision at this crossing during the latest available five-year period of information.

"The council takes the safety of pedestrians extremely seriously and we will continue to monitor the area to ensure it is operating within safety guidelines."

