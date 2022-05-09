The three-car crash happened in Devonshire Road, just off Bispham roundabout, at around 6pm.

Witnesses said the woman lost control of her Vauxhall Astra Twin Top convertible and veered across the road, where she struck a taxi and another car.

Police were called to the scene and the woman was put into the back of a police van and taken to the local station after failing a roadside breath test.

The scene of the crash in Devonshire Road, near Bispham roundabout, yesterday evening (Sunday, May 8). Credit: Jason Eastwood

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “A woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. She remains in custody.”

The force added that the collision was “damage only”, but an ambulance was later called to the scene with medics treating the taxi driver for a minor injury.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.