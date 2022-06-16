Shard Road (A588) and its bridge is closed both ways between Mains Lane and Bull Park Lane whilst emergency services attend the scene.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 7.33am to reports of a two-car road traffic collision on Shard Road.”
The force added that those involved have suffered minor injuries.
The incident is causing delays for those using the Shard Bridge to cross the River Wyre between Poulton and Hambleton.
Diverted traffic is also leading to congestion on nearby routes including Mains Lane, Amounderness Way and Skippool Road.
Inrix, the traffic alert service, says: “A588 Shard Road both ways closed due to accident, two cars involved between A585 Mains Lane (Poulton-Le-Fylde) and Bull Park Lane (Hambleton).
"There is build up of traffic at all approaches.”
Blackpool Transport said its 2C service is affected and will begin and terminate from Poulton town centre until further notice.