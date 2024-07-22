Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Traitors star told a Fylde Coast podcaster that she has been contacted by other women who claim to have children with Conor Maynard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Chilton, who is currently 25 weeks pregnant, took to social media in June as she made the shock announcement that the singer is the father of her unborn 'miracle' baby.

She claimed he had been trying to 'silence' her and will now only talk to her through his PR team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in her most recent podcast appearance on ‘Fifty Shades Of Motherhood’ - a podcast hosted by Carla Lett on the Fylde coast - Charlotte, 32, claimed she has been contacted by other women who said they had children with him and accused him of treating them in a similar manner.

John Phillips / Getty Images

Asked whether Conor is aware of these women, Charlotte replied: “Yeah, there's, there's definitely two. But these women literally went through what I went through.

“I can't get my head around it, like this has been a game for him?”

After Charlotte's shock announcement an awkward YouTube clip of Conor joking he's secretly fathered several children then resurfaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've had messages sent to me where people have attended and he's Snapchatting them to hook up with them and then he's saying, ‘I want to impregnate you’.”

Carla Lett - the host of 'Fifty Shades of Motherhood' | Contributed

The expectant mother added: “I just feel for him. He sees women disposable and obviously the children also disposable because no one knows about these children publicly.

“We think there's more. I've spoken with the mothers because those are Penelope's siblings really aren't they.

“[The mothers] can't come forward and they won't come forward because they're worried that it will impact things like maintenance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor and Charlotte met at the wrap party for the BBC show, as Conor is the elder brother of CBBC star Anna Maynard - who is the girlfriend of The Traitors winner Harry Clark.

Charlotte has claimed that it was Harry who had 'pressured' her into attending the show wrap party in January because Conor had learnt she was newly-single and wanted to meet her.

She has insisted she doesn't want any money from Conor and is happy for him not to be involved in the baby's life, however she doesn't want to have to lie about who the baby's father is.

Speaking about how these women have approached her she explained that she has helped them as they feel unable to speak out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They've both said to me, happy for you to reference me, but don't give details of who I am or the child. I can say that the children are both three and that's it,” she said.

“But for me, I would love to speak to any of mums. It's not to out Conor. Conor's got this rep and he's clearly already out there with a negative rep. I don't need to destroy him. I think he's going to do it himself.

“But what I do need to know is if there is other mothers out there. One, because they might want the support, but two, just because Penelope [her unborn baby] I think deserves to know if she's got siblings.”

The full ‘Fifty Shades Of Motherhood’ podcast can be accessed at: https://www.mybump2baby.com/podcasts/fiftyshadesofmotherhood/i-will-not-be-silenced