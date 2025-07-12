Tragedy as young swan dies in Stanley Park after fishing ban gets lifted
A temporary fishing ban was introduced in September last year at Stanley Park due to concerns about instances of wildlife being entangled and harmed.
It meant people could not fish at the beauty spot while council chiefs carried out a consultation including into the way wildlife is protected.
However, the deadline for the survey, which received over 1,000 responses, has now been reached and the fishing ban lifted.
On Sunday it is believed a young swan, approximately 14 months old, was bound up that tightly with new fishing line around its whole body and neck to a point that its neck and head backwards flat against its back, and subsequently likely choked to death and drowned trying to free itself and escape.
Brambles Wildlife Rescue charity said: “Well, it hasn't taken long for our first victim since the fishing has been allowed back onto Stanley Park lake in a restructed area!
“Unfortunately, the images are too distressing to show publicly. THIS WAS IN A NON-PERMITTED FISHING AREA!”
The spokesperson added: “To update everyone, new signs have been installed around the lake and park regarding the updated Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), specifically the "No Fishing Areas" and the "Permitted Area" as outlined in the council's public consultation results.”
To report misuse of the lake, persons fishing outside of the permitted zone or any wildfowl concerns, call 07711 095211.
