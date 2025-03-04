Traffic returns to normal on A585 at Windy Harbour after car crash

Heavy traffic was building on the A585 at Windy Harbour following a car crash.

The collision occurred on the Windy Harbour bypass at around 1.15pm today.

Police confirmed it was a “minor injury collision between two cars”.

Officers cordoned off the road while emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst we assess the situation.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”

Congestion was building on Garstang Road and Fleetwood Road following the closure.

Traffic was also building on Mile Road and Lodge Lane in Singleton as motorists attempted to divert away from the scene.

The road reopened at around 4pm.