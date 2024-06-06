Windy Harbour bypass driver moved 'concrete barriers' and ignored 'road closed' signs on pedestrian bridge
The maverick driver cruised past ‘road closed’ signs and casually swerved round concrete bollards as workmen frantically tried to stop him, said National Highways, whose crews witnessed the bizarre stunt on Monday.
They said the man behind the wheel of the Ford Focus appeared oblivious to their waving hands and cries of “stop!” as he headed towards the ramp, navigating its hairpin turns before motoring across the bridge and down the other side.
National Highways said access to the bridge, via Grange Road, is closed to traffic and is strictly for pedestrian use.
The agency said the ‘motive’ behind the incident is still not clear. Was the driver confused or deliberately and wilfully using the bridge as a shortcut?
National Highways has since installed more barriers at the bridge entrance to prevent any further use by adventurous motorists.
Inspectors visited the bridge to check for damage on Tuesday, as the bridge is not designed to support the weight of most vehicles. But no damage appears to have been caused and it has been confirmed safe for pedestrians.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “We are aware that a car recently drove over the new Grange Footbridge, which crosses the A585 bypass towards Windy Harbour.
“This is a public right of way and only pedestrian use is permitted.
“The person behind the wheel drove past clear ‘road closed’ signage at Singleton junction before manoeuvring through concrete barriers towards the footbridge.
“Staff on site tried to safely intervene but were unable to get the driver’s attention.
“Thankfully, nobody was injured. We have assessed the footbridge and can confirm it is safe for pedestrians to continue using it.
“In light of this incident – the motive for which isn’t clear - we have installed more concrete barriers at the entrance to the footbridge.”
