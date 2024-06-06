Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The driver who used a pedestrian bridge to cross the Windy Harbour bypass swerved past concrete barriers and gesticulating work crews as he made a beeline for the footbridge.

The maverick driver cruised past ‘road closed’ signs and casually swerved round concrete bollards as workmen frantically tried to stop him, said National Highways, whose crews witnessed the bizarre stunt on Monday.

They said the man behind the wheel of the Ford Focus appeared oblivious to their waving hands and cries of “stop!” as he headed towards the ramp, navigating its hairpin turns before motoring across the bridge and down the other side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver of the Ford Focus was seen using the new pedestrian and livestock bride over the Windy Harbour bypass near Singleton on Monday, June 3

National Highways said access to the bridge, via Grange Road, is closed to traffic and is strictly for pedestrian use.

The agency said the ‘motive’ behind the incident is still not clear. Was the driver confused or deliberately and wilfully using the bridge as a shortcut?

National Highways has since installed more barriers at the bridge entrance to prevent any further use by adventurous motorists.

The bridge was designed for pedestrian use and access via Grange Road near Singleton is closed to traffic

Inspectors visited the bridge to check for damage on Tuesday, as the bridge is not designed to support the weight of most vehicles. But no damage appears to have been caused and it has been confirmed safe for pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The footbridge over the Windy Harbour bypass under construction in 2023. It is designed for pedestrians and farmers moving livestock over the busy bypass.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “We are aware that a car recently drove over the new Grange Footbridge, which crosses the A585 bypass towards Windy Harbour.

“This is a public right of way and only pedestrian use is permitted.

“The person behind the wheel drove past clear ‘road closed’ signage at Singleton junction before manoeuvring through concrete barriers towards the footbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff on site tried to safely intervene but were unable to get the driver’s attention.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured. We have assessed the footbridge and can confirm it is safe for pedestrians to continue using it.