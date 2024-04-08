Woman in critical condition after Blackpool Road crash near Kirkham Grammar School

The road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services worked at the scene...
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 8th Apr 2024, 11:05 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 11:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A woman is in a critical condition after a crash in Kirkham. The woman, in her 80s, was injured in a collision on Kirkham Bypass (Blackpool Road A583) near the Grammar School at around 10.30am on Friday.

The crash involved a Toyota Aygo car and an Isuzu Grafter Box van, and the road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

The crash happened on Blackpool Road, close to Kirkham Grammar School, at around 11.30am on Friday (April 5)The crash happened on Blackpool Road, close to Kirkham Grammar School, at around 11.30am on Friday (April 5)
The crash happened on Blackpool Road, close to Kirkham Grammar School, at around 11.30am on Friday (April 5)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancashire Police initially said the incident was a ‘minor injury collision’, but has since confirmed the woman is in a critical condition in hospital.

The force is appealing for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to get in touch.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a road traffic collision in Kirkham which left a woman with serious injuries.

“Our officers were called at 11.30am on Friday (April 5) to the A583 Blackpool Road, to a report of a collision near to Kirkham Grammar School.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They found that a Toyota Aygo car had been in collision with an Isuzu Grafter Box van.

“The driver of the Toyota, a woman in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and is in a critical condition in hospital.

“If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage from the area around the time, please contact police.Call 101 – quoting log 0474 of 5th April 2024, or email our serious collision investigation unit at [email protected].”

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceKirkhamToyota

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.