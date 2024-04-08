Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool is bracing for more wild weather as the Met Office issues another yellow weather warning for wind tomorrow.

The forecaster is warning of more strong winds and hazardous coastal conditions from the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The Met Office warning comes into force from 1am and will remain in place until 3pm on Tuesday. Affected coastal areas include Blackpool, Fleetwood, Cleveleys, St Annes and Lytham, a Met Office spokesman said.

Heavy wind is likely to cause some disruption to travel and commuters are urged to allow extra time for their journeys and to check rail and bus timetables to ensure services are not cancelled.

Pictures taken on Blackpool seafront over the weekend show the wild conditions along the coast as huge waves crashed against the shore.

The weather was wild in Blackpool over the weekend. And there's more wind to come on Tuesday, warn the Met Office

What to Expect

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Today

A cloudy day with spells of rain pushing up from the southwest, with eastern areas perhaps staying drier.

Rain turning heavier and more persistent into the evening. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

The scenes on Blackpool seafront at the weekend

Tonight

An unsettled evening with heavy and persistent rain across much of the region, sweeping northwards. Spells of heavy rain continuing overnight mixed with drier interludes. Winds increasing in the west. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Tuesday