‘We see you here, we see you there’ is the warning message police have issued to speeding motorists.

Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police said they had received numerous complaints around speeding vehicles in the Wyre area.

Posting a picture of a police officer monitoring motorist’s speeds on their social media feed, a spokesperson for Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police said: “We see you here, we see you there - sadly we see you speeding everywhere - Even though we stood out in Hi Viz clothes in the open!

“We've carried out Community Road Watch on Lancaster Road, Park Lane and Bispham Road this week - these are the area's we have received complaints from you about.”

They added: “We checked the speed of 135 vehicles and found 14 speeding - 14 too many.

“Community Road Watch is about education, making people aware of their speed and to SLOW people down, not issuing fines.”

They signed the post off by saying letters are on the way to all the drivers already.