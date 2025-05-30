Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police check 96 vehicles for speeding - this is how many failed
They were in the areas of North Promenade, Cleveleys Avenue and Church Road yesterday following up on some concerns raised by residents regarding speeding cars.
Six cars failed after being speeding with the highest speed recorded at 37mph.
A spokesperson for the police said: “My colleague and I attended the areas today and conducted some Community Road Watch.
“Across all areas we checked a total of 96 vehicles in which 6 were caught speeding.
“The highest recorded speed was 37MPH!!
“These drivers will be contacted by us in relation to this.”
