Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police have been out and about checking vehicles for speeding - and not all passed!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were in the areas of North Promenade, Cleveleys Avenue and Church Road yesterday following up on some concerns raised by residents regarding speeding cars.

Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police have been out and about checking vehicles for speeding - and not all passed! | Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Dad of tragic Morecambe teen Ryan Liam Morgan killed in M6 crash pleads guilty to death by dangerous driving

Six cars failed after being speeding with the highest speed recorded at 37mph.

A spokesperson for the police said: “My colleague and I attended the areas today and conducted some Community Road Watch.

“Across all areas we checked a total of 96 vehicles in which 6 were caught speeding.

“The highest recorded speed was 37MPH!!

“These drivers will be contacted by us in relation to this.”

If you want to report any speeding concerns in your area, click HERE.